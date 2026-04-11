'When I first started at Arsenal, I told my agent, ‘I want to move to America and try something different one day.’ I’d never say never but I would happily spend my next five years here' Rob Holding on why he’s in no rush to come back to England
Rob Holding spent two years at Crystal Palace but played just one game for the senior side
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Former Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding has said his preference would be to stay in the MLS rather than return to England.
The 30-year-old made a £4m move from Arsenal to the Eagles in 2023, but made just a single appearance for the club in a two-year spell.
A rift with boss Oliver Glasner is the reported turn of events, somewhat backed up by the Palace manager saying “he [Holding] knows the reason, but it is something that stays between Rob and me,” back in September 2024.