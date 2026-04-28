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How to watch PSG v Bayern Munich for FREE: Live stream details for HUGE Champions League semi-final 1st leg

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The holders face German giants Bayern in Paris and this one promises to be a classic

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between PSG and Liverpool
PSG forward Desire Doue (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)
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