'Leeds have taken four points off Chelsea this season, I give them every chance to reach the FA Cup Final. I'd love to see them do it' Ex-Whites man John Stiles recalls club's Wembley near-miss and Don Revie champagne encounter
Former Leeds United midfielder John Stiles would 'love to see' the club make this season's FA Cup Final
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“United are back” has been the soundtrack to Leeds United’s resurgence under Daniel Farke in what has already proved an historic campaign.
A team who won reached the Premier League with 100 points last season have moved to 40 points in the top flight and look an increasingly decent bet to stay up.
Winning a league game at hated rivals Manchester United for the first time in 45 years confirmed something is stirring at Elland Road.