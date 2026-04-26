'Leeds have taken four points off Chelsea this season, I give them every chance to reach the FA Cup Final. I'd love to see them do it' Ex-Whites man John Stiles recalls club's Wembley near-miss and Don Revie champagne encounter

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Former Leeds United midfielder John Stiles would 'love to see' the club make this season's FA Cup Final

12 April 1987, Sheffield - FA Cup semifinal - Coventry City v Leeds United - a general view of Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
12 April 1987, Sheffield - FA Cup semifinal - Coventry City v Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“United are back” has been the soundtrack to Leeds United’s resurgence under Daniel Farke in what has already proved an historic campaign.

A team who won reached the Premier League with 100 points last season have moved to 40 points in the top flight and look an increasingly decent bet to stay up.