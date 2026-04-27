FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Guess the semi-final results and play in our mini-leagues
The Champions League predictor from FourFourTwo returns: play against your mates in mini leagues
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Welcome to FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: it's time for the quarter-finals.
Terms and conditions below
The Predictor comes courtesy of Kwizly, but this isn't your typical football quiz asking questions about the history of football – we're looking ahead, as we ask you to predict the result in each match of the Champions League. The semi-final ties are all this week: so what are the scores going to be? Tell us below – you have until April 28, 8pm.
Brand new for the knockouts, you can compete in mini-leagues against your friends, too. Three points for every correct answer on this one – and whoever tops the table at the end of the Gameweek receives a free subscription to FourFourTwo magazine!