Why is Max Dowman not in Football Manager 26?
One of Europe's best wonderkids is absent from this year's edition of the management sim
The release of a new Football Manager is always a red-letter day on plenty of fans' calendars...especially since Football Manager 26 is the first one for two years.
After being pushed back twice, last season's version of the game was cancelled to allow extra time to perfect a fleet of new features, including the inclusion of women's football at long last.
Sports Interactive admitted they were 'too ambitious' in trying to fit everything they wanted into their yearly cycle, leaving many players disappointed...and now Arsenal may be dismayed again to find that one of their most talented players, Max Dowman, is not featured in Football Manager 26.
Max Dowman would have needed special exemption to be featured in Football Manager
A beta version of Football Manager 26 is now available to play, but Gunners fans have noticed that Dowman is not included among the Arsenal squad.
The youngster is regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europe and has been fast-tracked into Mikel Arteta's first-team squad, making two appearances in the Premier League and making up part of Arsenal's Champions League matchday squad.
However, at 15 years old, Dowman is too young to be included in Football Manager - and other games - unless explicit consent is given by his family.
It appears that permission has not been given in time for Dowman to be featured in the game in time for its release.
The playmaker will not turn 16 until December 31 this year, at which point Sports Interactive would be free to add Dowman to their database.
Based on previous years, we might expect the wonderkid to be added to the game as part of a March update.
Dowman is also missing from EA Sports' FC 26 for similar reasons.
I said if we got parental permisson, Ødegaard would be added to #FM15 Thanks @ErikMidtgarden! http://t.co/qiE3O90JLq pic.twitter.com/2gHo36BLNpNovember 11, 2014
Funnily enough, one of Dowman's teammates at Arsenal faced a similar situation over a decade ago.
An emerging Martin Odegaard was not in Football Manager 15 despite making a name for himself as a prodigious 15 year old with Norwegian side Stromgodset.
However, after Odegaard's father got in touch with Sports Interactive, the future Real Madrid and Arsenal star was inserted into the game.
