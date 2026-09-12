FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 70: Convincers, Princes and Principalities

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PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 69

We have 25 clues for this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword, and it couldn't be simpler: get the first one right and you'll have solved a correct letter for another clue, and so on and so forth until you complete the grid.

So let us know how you got on in the comments.

To keep your ball knowledge operating at maximum capacity, we've got a brand-new lineup of quizzes designed to test whether your footballing IQ can span every era, dugout, and penalty box in modern history – powered, as ever, by Kwizly.

We’re launching straight into tactical masterminds from north of the border and elite top-flight productivity. First, step into the technical area to see if you can name 15 of the Premier League's Scottish managers from one clue each, honouring the legendary gaffers who shaped English top-flight history. Once you’ve sorted the touchline icons, pivot to pure goalscoring firepower: can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93, before taking on the ultimate trial of longevity by attempting to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

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If your scouting network thrives on visual deduction and high-intensity matchday tests, we have a relentless triple-header waiting in the tunnel. Put your international awareness to work by seeing if you can guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities, decoding iconic starting XIs purely through flags and geographical footprints. Wrap up your session by aiming for a flawless 20/20 in Friday Football Quiz, episode 132, before taking on the elite-level logic of Pre-Match Poser no.43.

To keep your analytical edge razor-sharp for every matchday, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.