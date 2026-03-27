Quickfire Quiz 85: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?
Features
By Mark White published
Let's round the week off with questions ranging from dynasties to defeats, in your latest Quickfire Quiz
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We're hoping the answers for this one are going to simple arrive at your feet, much like the ball in a Maldini interception.