Quiz! Coventry City in the Premier League

How much do you know about Coventry in the Premier League?

Coventry City won the Championship in 2025/26, securing a return to the Premier League after 25 years away. Frank Lampard's team became the second Sky Blues side to win promotion to the top flight and are aiming to avoid becoming the second to drop out of it. This FourFourTwo quiz is all about Coventry in the Premier League.

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Coventry were Premier League founders as a long established First Division team, and stayed in the division for almost another decade. Their relegation in 2001 felt inevitable but what followed over the next quarter of a century was a mess. This quiz isn't interested in any of that.

There are 10 questions to answer and they're all multiple choice. You just need to pick the right option and there's no time limit on this one, so you can take your time getting there.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If football history's your thing, we've got lots for you to get stuck into. Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick and answer these questions about the Premier League in 2016-17?

Women's football expert? This quiz covers this season in the WSL and WSL2, so let's see how you get on. Can you name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

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Back in the Premier League, this last quiz will require knowledge of every season regardless of whether Coventry were involved. We want you to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27.

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