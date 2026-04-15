How Spain’s loss to England means the world champions could miss out on the 2027 World Cup

The Spain team are in danger of missing out on the next World Cup

The Lionesses continued a perfect start to their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with an incredible 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley Stadium.

On Tuesday night, the European champions fought hard to hold on to a one-goal lead and their victory over the world champions put England in the driving seat of this qualifying group.

But with only one automatic qualification spot up for grabs and a complicated qualification structure for teams to make it to the World Cup, does this mean we might not see Spain there to defend their title?

Article continues below

Could Spain miss out on World Cup 2027?