How Spain’s loss to England means the world champions could miss out on the 2027 World Cup

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With only the team finishing top of the group gaining automatic qualification to the World Cup, could Spain miss out on Brazil 2027?

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: The Spain team prepare to take a team photo during the 2027 FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup Qualifier between England and Spain at on April 14, 2026 in London, England.
The Spain team are in danger of missing out on the next World Cup (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The Lionesses continued a perfect start to their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with an incredible 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley Stadium.

On Tuesday night, the European champions fought hard to hold on to a one-goal lead and their victory over the world champions put England in the driving seat of this qualifying group.

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Could Spain miss out on World Cup 2027?