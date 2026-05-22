Quickfire Quiz 125: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Are you more Golden or balls when it comes to quizzing? Let's find out…

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

We've got more quizzes for you that require a little longer than two minutes of your time, if you're up for wasting a little more of your lunch break? From signings to famous family trees, check out this selection, courtesy of Kwizly.

We are kicking off with a massive test of domestic and continental endurance. Can you name every club to have ever reached the League Cup semi-finals? It is a list that features the usual giants alongside some long-forgotten names that once enjoyed a deep run into the final four. Once you have mastered the English circuit, scale up your ambitions and try to name every club to have ever reached a UEFA competition final.

Next,e want you to name the 50 most expensive signings of the 2025 summer transfer window, identifying the stars who broke the bank less than a year ago. While you are thinking globally, spare a thought for those who will be watching the upcoming festivities from the sofa. See if you can name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament. Despite the expansion to 48 teams, some historic nations have still found a way to miss out on the biggest stage.

Sometimes, knowing what didn't happen and being able to spot individual histories is the mark of a true expert. We are challenging you to tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for and to see if you can name these players' famous fathers. It sounds simple, but when the options are this close, it is a genuine test of your mental database, as we search the genetic links between the legends of the twentieth century and the stars currently dominating the world's back pages as the next generation of talent comes of age.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 View

For the academics among you, Pre-Match Poser no.27 is back with another masters-level teaser, before we present FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53, featuring Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys. Whether you're looking to spend all day on one question or breeze through clues on a Saturday morning, we've got you covered.

Instead of letting these high scores fade into obscurity, why not stake your claim as the community's sharpest mind? Join The Club, our free membership portal, where you can log every triumph, earn bespoke digital badges for your profile, and see exactly where you sit on the global leaderboard. To make sure you are never caught off-guard, sign up for our weekday newsletter and get even more of this goodness straight into your inbox.