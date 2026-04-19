Which former Premier League managers will be at World Cup 2026?

Taking a team to the World Cup as a manager or head coach is a true honour and a special achievement even for those with elite clubs among their former employers.

World Cup 2026 will boast more teams and thus more managers than any finals tournament in history. With 48 World Cup squads set to descend on the United States, Canada and Mexico in June, it's inevitable that some Premier League gaffers would be among them.

Sadly, there's no guarantee that all 48 current bosses will still be in-post by the time the tournament begins on June 11, a fact evidenced by enforced changes for both Curacao and Ghana since qualification, but there will be plenty of top-flight experience in the dugouts.

A total of 14 of the managers and head coaches set to participate at World Cup 2026 have held the top job at clubs in England, while New Zealand boss Darren Bazeley will be one of two English managers at the tournament.

Sabri Lamouchi of Tunisia managed Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City in the EFL. Stale Solbakken of Norway did the same with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as did Panama's Thomas Christiansen with Leeds United.

The most recently appointed head coach at the World Cup will be Carlos Queiroz, who was given the Ghana job in April after the sacking of Otto Addo. He had two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant manager at Manchester United.

11 World Cup 2026 managers have taken charge of teams in the Premier League.