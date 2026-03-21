Thomas Tuchel addresses Arsenal teenager Max Dowman's England pathway

Thomas Tuchel has addressed the pathway for exciting Arsenal teenager Max Dowman to make his England squad.

Dowman has appeared sporadically for Arsenal this season, but thrust himself to the front of the conversation with two telling contributions in the final few minutes of the Gunner's clash with Everton, including scoring a goal.

Following his goal, which included running half the length of the pitch with the ball before tapping into an empty net, there was some clamour for him to be called up to the England squad for their final home friendlies before the World Cup, but Tuchel decided against doing so.

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Tuchel sets out England pathway for teenage star Dowman

Dowman has played seven times for the Arsenal first team this season, scoring once and assisting once.

He will play for England's under-19s in European Championship qualifiers in March, but Tuchel has provided an update as to when we could see him in England's senior team.

Max Dowman celebrates his Arsenal winner against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Youth League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He put himself in the spotlight with his amazing goal against Everton and the crucial goal," Tuchel said in a press conference after announcing a bumper 35-man squad for the March friendlies.

"I think he is at the moment competing and obviously a fantastic talent and an outstanding talent and at his age there cannot be a doubt about it.

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"Everyone who tells me about max praises him and is full of compliments about him. The reality at the moment is also that he competes for minutes he is not a regular starter for Arsenal.

"He’s in a fantastic environment, the best possible environment. In a competitive and stable club. In a club where teamwork is the number one rule. He’s learning from the very best, in the very best environment.

"With these young guys, of course we know all these players. We see them as you do as well. At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him maybe up for the World Cup."

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England (Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Whilst unlikely, it seems Dowman could still be on the plane to north America this summer, with Tuchel not dismissing the idea completely.

Should he go to the World Cup, and make an appearance he would smash the record for England's youngest ever player at a major tournament, currently held by Theo Walcott at 17 years and 85 days old.

Arsenal are next in action in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.