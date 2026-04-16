Is this football's stupidest idea ever? Bonkers Football League plan revisited in viral video

Football history is littered with controversial ideas that never came to fruition, from the Premier League's '39th game' to the European Super League.

In a parallel world where the sport's governing bodies went through with these plans, English clubs would be jetting off around the world once a season for an extra match, and the Premier League's 'big six' would be facing the likes of AC Milan and Barcelona every week instead of Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

But there is also a world in which two EFL clubs in the south of England would not exist today, thanks to a bonkers idea that was announced exactly 43 years ago.

The bonkers idea that almost killed two EFL clubs

Elm Park, former home of Reading (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 1983, Oxford United and Reading were both in the third tier of English football. The U's were owned by millionaire publisher Robert Maxwell and about to embark on the most successful period in their history, winning the Third Division, Second Division and the League Cup in consecutive seasons.

But the future looked very different on April 16, 1983, when Maxwell announced he was close to taking a controlling interest in Reading, with a view to merging the two clubs into one team called the Thames Valley Royals which would play at a stadium to be built between Oxford and Reading.

Maxwell had come up with the plan - which was revisited by TikTok creator dillbucklefooty - to "secure league football in the area", with the two clubs struggling financially.

There had already been detailed discussions with the Football League in the months leading up to the announcement, with proposals in place for the team to alternate home games between Reading's Elm Park and Oxford's Manor Ground until the new ground was built.