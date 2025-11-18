How to watch Jamaica vs Curacao: Live streams as Steve McClaren's Reggae Boyz aim to stop fairytale story in crunch World Cup qualifier

Watch Jamaica vs Curacao for a thrilling crunch match in which the winner goes to the World Cup, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

Jamaica vs Curacao: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds) ► Venue: Jamaica National Stadium, Kingston ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Having already been beaten by Curacao in the reverse of this fixture, Jamaica slipped up again last week with a 1-1 draw at Trinidad and Tobago, which saw them cede top spot in Group B of the CONCACAF World Cup qualification process to Curacao.

Curacao, who are on the verge of history as they bid to become the smallest nation ever to play at the World Cup, sit top of the group on 11 points, one ahead of Jamaica, ahead of this final match.

Only top spot goes to the World Cup (though second could get a playoff reprieve) so that means Curacao can afford to draw, while Jamaica have to win.

Managers of both sides will be familiar to fans of European football – former England boss Steve McClaren is in charge of Jamaica, while former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat is managing Curacao, though will be absent from the touchline here due to "private circumstances".

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Jamaica vs Curacao online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Jamaica vs Curacao for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Jamaica vs Curacao for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Jamaica vs Curacao from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

How to watch Jamaica vs Curacao in the US

Fans in the US can watch Jamaica vs Curacao on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Jamaica vs Curacao in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Jamaica vs Curacao.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at midnight GMT as Thursday night turns to Friday morning.

