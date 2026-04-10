'It’s a mess, it really is' Chelsea icon at a loss as to how club should deal with Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella

Joe Cole is at a loss as to what his former club should do about Enzo Fernandez after he was removed from the Chelsea squad for disciplinary reasons.

Liam Rosenior made no secret of the fact that Fernandez was left out for two games after commenting that he would be up for moving to the city of Madrid, prompting speculation that he was hoping to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer.

Sky Sports report that the midfielder and his agent have apologised to Chelsea for the comments.

Cult Chelsea hero Joe Cole has strong words for his former club

Joe Cole believes Chelsea's situation is 'a mess' (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power prior to news of the apology, Cole expressed his belief that the situation is still far from ideal, saying: "It’s a difficult one. It’s not so much the punishment's right, it’s the fact that it’s the second time this has happened now [with Enzo Fernandez]. The club has got to take a stand.

"I must admit, I don’t know if this is the right model. I haven’t thought of a better way [of dealing with Fernandez], so it’s a mess, it really is."

Marc Cucurella has spoken out about his employers himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella meanwhile raised eyebrows by questioning Chelsea's decision to replace Enzo Maresca mid-season in an interview with The Athletic, saying the side was 'more stable' under the former manager and that he 'would not have made this decision'.

That was read by many as a tacit 'come and get me' plea from the full-back - much to Cole's chagrin.