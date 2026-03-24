New Caledonia World Cup 2026 squad: Johann Sidaner's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-offs

A New Caledonia World Cup 2026 squad might have seemed like a distant dream just a few months ago but the Kagus are just two matches away from the finals.

World Cup 2026 will already feature old Caledonia thanks to Scotland's first qualification since 1998, and New Caledonia joining them would be a remarkable achievement for the tiny archipelago irrespective of the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

New Caledonia take on Jamaica in the semi-final inter-confederation play-offs Path 1. The winning team will face DR Congo in the final with an irresistible prize up for grabs. They won't be among the World Cup favourites but they'll earn a berth in Group K along with with Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan, and the promise of matches in both the United States and Mexico this summer.

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New Caledonia have never played at the World Cup finals. They lost all three of their World Cup 2022 qualifiers against New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji in Doha four years ago but they're now 180 minutes away from a remarkable piece of history.

Johann Sidaner's team topped their second-round group in 2026 qualifying, during which they unbeaten against Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands. New Caledonia coasted past Tahiti in the next round before they were defeated by New Zealand in the play-off final in Auckland.

Sidaner has named a squad loaded with players from the local league and the lower leagues in France. Joseph Athale and Germaine Haewegene both play for Tahiti United in Tahiti, Angelo Fulgini for Al-Taawoun in Saudi Arabia and Jekob Jeno for second division Israeli outfit Hapoel Rishon LeZion.

All three of Sidaner's goalkeepers play in the New Caledonia Super Ligue, the nation's 10-team top division, whose 2026 season is just a few weeks old and will run until May. Mickael Ulile plays in goal for AS Magenta, New Caledonia's most successful club.