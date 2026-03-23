Suriname World Cup 2026 squad: Henk ten Cate's first selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-offs

The Suriname World Cup 2026 squad could well actually happen – with the nation two matches away from North America.

World Cup 2026 will be blessed with several debut nations, primarily a consequence of the expanded 48-team tournament – but in Suriname's case, they've been boosted by the availability of dual nationals, meaning that Dutch-Surinamese players have increasingly entered the fold. Some of the Netherlands' greatest players would have qualified if they were playing today: or now, simply having the talent to take Suriname to the United States, Mexico and Canada is a welcome change and coincides nicely with the larger finals tournament.

Suriname and Bolivia will face one another in Mexico for the right to play Iraq in the final of inter-confederation play-offs Path 2. The winning team at the end of March will come up against Senegal, Norway and France – one of the World Cup favourites – in Group I in the summer.

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Suriname have never played at the World Cup finals and this play-off route is the closest they've been to one by far. Natio have participated in qualifying for every World Cup since 1962 bar one, so to say the Bolivia match is the biggest in the team's history would be an understatement.

They finished first in their group in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying and progressed to the inter-confederation play-offs along with Jamaica by finishing second to Panama in the third round.

New head coach Henk ten Cate has selected a squad based entirely in Europe and the Middle East. Just eight are still playing in the Netherlands, while two – Huddersfield Town defender Radinio Balker and Leeds United striker Joel Piroe – are plying their trade in west Yorkshire.

The most-capped player in Ten Cate's first squad is Al-Kholood defender Shaquille Pinas, who has played for Suriname 35 times but was born in Rotterdam and raised at Feyenoord. Like many of his teammates, Pinas has represented the Netherlands at under-age levels.