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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free streams, TV coverage as Hansi Flick's side look to overturn two-goal deficit

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Barcelona are on the brink after a 2-0 defeat at Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts following defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid at Camp Nou
Lamine Yamal looks dejected again Atletico (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
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Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today as Diego Simeone's Atleti look to reach the last four of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona key information

• Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026