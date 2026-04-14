How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free streams, TV coverage as Hansi Flick's side look to overturn two-goal deficit

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Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today as Diego Simeone's Atleti look to reach the last four of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona key information
• Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026