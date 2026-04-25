‘It’s difficult to describe in words what I felt the day I joined Real Madrid. I’ll never forget that moment and all the fans who came out to welcome me’ Endrick on what it meant to join the Spanish giants

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The Brazilian teenager arrived in Spain in the summer of 2024

Real Madrid star Endrick
Endrick joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For South American wonderkids, the move across the Atlantic to Europe at a young age is a well-trodden path, but for Brazilian starlet Endrick, it felt extra special.

After making a name for himself at an early age with Palmeiras, the teenager striker quickly became one of world football’s hottest prospects and caught the eye of Europe’s biggest sides.