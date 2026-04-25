‘It’s difficult to describe in words what I felt the day I joined Real Madrid. I’ll never forget that moment and all the fans who came out to welcome me’ Endrick on what it meant to join the Spanish giants
The Brazilian teenager arrived in Spain in the summer of 2024
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For South American wonderkids, the move across the Atlantic to Europe at a young age is a well-trodden path, but for Brazilian starlet Endrick, it felt extra special.
After making a name for himself at an early age with Palmeiras, the teenager striker quickly became one of world football’s hottest prospects and caught the eye of Europe’s biggest sides.
Real Madrid would win the race to land Endrick, who joined up with the Spanish side shortly after making his full Brazil debut in March 2024.