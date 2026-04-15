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How to watch Real Madrid live streams from anywhere

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Your guide to watching every Real Madrid game this season

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
How to watch Real Madrid live streams from anywhere (Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re a big Real Madrid fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Real game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Real Madrid: Next Fixture

However, success breeds expectation, so any season in which Los Blancos do not win either La Liga or the Champions League is viewed as a failure, and they are in danger of missing out on both this term.

Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season.

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Real Madrid: Upcoming Fixtures

Date

Opponent

Competition

UK Stream

US Stream

April 15

Bayern Munich (A)

Champions League

TNT Sports

Paramount+

April 21

Alaves (A)

La Liga

Premier Sports

ESPN Select

April 24