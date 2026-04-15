How to watch Real Madrid live streams from anywhere
Your guide to watching every Real Madrid game this season
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If you’re a big Real Madrid fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Real game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.
- Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
- Date: Wednesday April 15
- Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
- Streaming: TNT Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Real are by far the most decorated club in Champions League history, winning Europe's top domestic competition 15 times - more than double the tally of the next team on the list, AC Milan.
However, success breeds expectation, so any season in which Los Blancos do not win either La Liga or the Champions League is viewed as a failure, and they are in danger of missing out on both this term.
Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season.
Date
Opponent
Competition
UK Stream
US Stream
April 15
Bayern Munich (A)
Champions League
April 21
Alaves (A)
La Liga
ESPN Select
April 24