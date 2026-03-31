Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus wants move to Premier League rival

Gabriel Jesus has been slowed down by injuries at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly open to exploring a transfer to another Premier League team.

The Arsenal forward arrived at Emirates Stadium from another English top-flight rival, Manchester City, back in 2022.

The 28-year-old has been able to make an impact, with 31 goals in 117 appearances, but all involved may have expected him to play a more pivotal role over the past four years.

Gabriel Jesus transfer priorities revealed, with Arsenal exit looming

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The primary factor holding the former Brazil international back is injury; he’s made just 28 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons.

Not only has that impacted his playing time, but it’s also likely to feed into the potential of contract renewal talks, with the Brazilian’s current deal set to expire in 2027.

The Arsenal striker is not a nailed-on starter in north London, but seems happy with his current role (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a new deal for the Gunners is Jesus’s priority, journalist Bruno Andrade told ESPN Brasil.

But if remaining at Arsenal isn’t a possibility, the striker’s next priority is to remain in the Premier League, which would mean a move to one of his current club’s rivals.

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The north London outfit are yet to discuss renewal terms with Jesus, according to Andrade, but Jesus is happy where he is, and settled with his role in the team.

Other recent links, from Tutto Juve, have revealed interest in the former City man from both