FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 73: Lions, tigers and bears

Get that kettle on. Make yourself a quality brew. Put your feet up. And enjoy a new Weekend Crossword.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72

There are 24 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Every time you get an answer right, you'll get a bit of help with some others. You know how it works. It's a crossword.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments.

That's the crossword done for this week. How about some quizzing? We've got plenty of it, covering the length, breadth and depth of football, and it's all powered by Kwizly.

We'll begin in the realm of visual design. At least, that's what these club and country crests consisted of before we got our paws on them to make some mysterious and quite unpleasing edits for our Twisted Badge Quiz.

There are some fresh challenges to get stuck into, including the completion of these 15 legendary career paths from just the other clubs and a photograph instead of a name, and the accurate listing of every title sponsor the Football League Cup has ever had.

We take pride in the broad scope of our quizzes, so let's see how you measure up to these. Can you answer every question about football's most legendary one-club men, or are you more likely to make a success of naming as many Champions League teams between 1992 and 2026 as possible?

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Lastly for now, can you tell us which countries are home to these beautifully named football clubs and which countries produced these 20 Premier League footballers?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.