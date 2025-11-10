Liverpool could provide helping hand to Manchester United in Barcelona’s big Marcus Rashford decision: report

Marcus Rashford has made a great start to life in Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has made a strong start to life on loan at Barcelona, but his future still hangs in the balance.

The Manchester United loanee has provided 13 goal contributions for the Catalan club across La Liga and the Champions League.

With a buy option in the loan deal worth £30.3m, and his chapter with United seemingly closed after Matheus Cunha was given his former no.10 shirt, it seems a no-brainer.

Liverpool could help Manchester United with Marcus Rashford sale

Rashford's future at Camp Nou hangs in the balance despite is productivity (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Hansi Flick’s side appear to have a different view, as reports suggest they are actively seeking out targets for their left side.

Given United appear to have closed off any potential of a Rashford return, they could be left searching for new buyers – but bitter rivals Liverpool may be able to help.

Liverpool could clear the way for a permanent Rashford deal at Barca (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, the La Liga giants are eyeing up young Lyon star Malick Fofana for their left side.

The report suggests he is valued at around €30m, similar to Rashford’s buy-out clause, but is liked by Barca due to his youth, providing greater room for development, and also lower wages, with the club still in financial difficulty.

Barcelona are not the only party interested in Fofana, however, with Liverpool and Arsenal also believed to admire the 20-year-old.

The Reds do not have an out-and-out traditional left winger since the departure of Luis Diaz, with Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz both capable of playing out there, but not direct replacements.

If the Merseyside outfit swooped in under Barca’s nose, it would take one Rashford alternative off the table and make his loan turning permanent all the more likely.

Malick Fofana could block Rashford's path should Barca move to sign the young Belgian (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, figures at United will hope that options like Fofana are taken off the table for Barca.

With players like Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils have shown how fraught negotiations can be when trying to offload unwanted players.

If they can avoid that scenario next summer with Rashford, by agreeing a simple sale to the La Liga side, it would give them a lot more time to focus on other areas.

Rashford is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt. United next face Everton, when Premier League action returns.