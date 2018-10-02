Clément Lenglet News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: June 17, 1995
Instagram: @clement_lenglet
Club(s): Nancy, Sevilla, Barcelona
Country: France
Signing fee: £30.5 million

Started his career in the French second division with Nancy, winning promotion in 2016. Just half a season in Ligue 1 was enough to earn him a £4.3 million switch to Sevilla, who made a healthy profit on their investment when he moved to Barcelona just 18 months later. A classy, ball-playing centre-back, he won the league in his first season at the Nou Camp before making his international breakthrough with France.

Clement Lenglet scores the winner as Barcelona come from behind to beat Betis

By FourFourTwo Staff

Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona back to top of LaLiga table

By FourFourTwo Staff

We have to be patient with Fati, despite flying start, says Barca’s Lenglet

By FourFourTwo Staff

Rodrygo Goes Real Madrid

Ranked! The most expensive uncapped players in the world

By Greg Lea

Lists With Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the verge of a £50m switch to Old Trafford, we've scanned the transfer records to pick out these pricey players who've never represented their countries

Valverde: Still work to do in title race

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to edge closer to LaLiga title

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 2018-19 signings compared

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arturo Vidal Pardo Rodrigo said on his arrival Atletico Madrid have the best squad in LaLiga, but how have their new signings settled compared to Barcelona?

Arturo Vidal Pardo

Lenglet: No problem with Dembele at Barca

By FourFourTwo Staff

Clément Lenglet Ousmane Dembele has been the subject of media reports suggesting he is unsettled at Barcelona, but Clement Lenglet suggested otherwise.

Clément Lenglet

Cultural Leonesa 0 Barcelona 1: Lenglet snatches late winner

By FourFourTwo Staff

Nelson Cabral Barcelona rested several stars for the trip to Cultural Leonesa and looked short of their best as they snatched a win.

Nelson Cabral

Lenglet applauds Messi leadership on and off the pitch

By FourFourTwo Staff

Clément Lenglet Clement Lenglet is a new arrival at Barcelona, but he has already been struck by the leadership qualities of Lionel Messi.

Clément Lenglet
