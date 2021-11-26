Black Friday Chromecast deal: Buy now for just £16.99

A Black Friday Chromecast deal you can't ignore - just £16.99 for a limited time only. Fed up with streaming football matches (and Netflix, Prime, TV shows and more) on your laptop all the time? Want to watch on a TV screen and use your laptop for other tasks simultaneously? This is the product for you!

SAVE NOW Order a Google Chromecast for £16.99 here

With the Google Chromecast you can stream from your phone to TV just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV to power and stream your favourite entertainment from compatible apps straight from your phone, laptop or tablet with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists and more. It is the ideal companion for football lovers who stream games on their laptop.

Google Chromecast works with the streaming apps that you already know and love. Enjoy TV shows, films, videos, songs, playlists, games, sports and more through hundreds of compatible apps. Discover a range of free, subscription or paid content from apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and Spotify.

Easily watch your favourite films, shows, live TV, YouTube and photos streaming on your TV from all of your family's devices. Use with iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, Windows device or Chromebook. Turn your Android or iOS tablet into an even better entertainment centre. Just tap the Cast button in any compatible app.

The perfect companion for watching the football and, with a World Cup on the horizon, you'll want to take advantage of this offer while you can.

What are you waiting for? Order a Google Chromecast for £16.99 here

