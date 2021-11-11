Brazil v Colombia live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Brazil v Colombia live stream, Friday 12 November, 12.30am GMT

Brazil will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in World Cup qualifying when they host Colombia in the early hours of Friday morning (UK time).

The five-time world champions will almost certainly be present in Qatar to seek a sixth crown next year. Brazil have won 10 and drawn one of their 11 qualifiers to date and have a six-point lead over Argentina in second place. Four teams qualify automatically in South America and Brazil are 15 points clear of Uruguay in fifth, so it would take a collapse of extraordinary proportions for the Selecao to miss their first ever World Cup.

The major talking point going into the November international break was Tite’s decision to leave Vinicius Junior out of the squad. The forward has been in fantastic form for Real Madrid at the start of the season, but that was not enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s initial 23-man group, although he has since been drafted in to replace the injured Roberto Firmino.

Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has earned a recall, and Leeds winger Raphinha is expected to be heavily involved after his excellent displays last month. Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Edenilson, Gabriel Barbosa, Arthur Cabral, Weverton and Guilherme Arana all featured in October but have missed out this time, some due to injury.

Colombia are fourth in the standings, ahead of Uruguay on goal difference alone. They drew 0-0 in each of their games in October, shutting out but failing to find a way past Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador. Reinaldo Rueda must find a way to get his team scoring again ahead of a crucial double-header against Brazil and Paraguay.

James Rodriguez, who joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan in September, has been named in the Colombia squad for the first time in a year. Davinson Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado and Duvan Zapata will also be involved at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

Kick-off is at 12.30am GMT on Friday, 12 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Premier Sports 1. See below for international broadcast options.

