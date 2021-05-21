Euro 2020: Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?

Television coverage of Euro 2020 will be shared between the BBC and ITV this summer, making every game available to watch on non-subscription channels.

The Beeb have unveiled a star-studded cast of pundits for the tournament, including a trio of former European Championship winners and a host of ex-internationals from England, Scotland and Wales.

The three home nations’ opening Euro 2020 games will be shown live on the BBC: Wales v Switzerland on June 12, England v Croatia on June 13 and Scotland v Czech Republic on June 14.

The BBC will also air the tournament’s opening game between Italy and Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11.

Three European champions have been added to the BBC’s punditry team, with former France, Spain and Germany internationals Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Jurgen Klinsmann set to take a seat in the studio.

The pundit line-up also includes ex-England players Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards.

James McFadden and Charlie Adam will be joined by Shelley Kerr for the Scotland coverage, while Ashley Williams and Mark Hughes will focus on Wales.

The broadcaster will have the entire tournament, all 51 matches, covered on Radio 5 Live.

Presenters

Gary Lineker

Gabby Logan

Eilidh Barbour

Mark Chapman

Pundits

Alan Shearer

Rio Ferdinand

Alex Scott

Micah Richards

Ashley Williams

Mark Hughes

Shelley Kerr

James McFadden

Charlie Adam

Thierry Henry

Cesc Fabregas

Jurgen Klinsmann

Commentators

Guy Mowbray

Steve Wilson

Robyn Cowen

Steve Bower

Jonathan Pearce

Vicki Sparks

Rob McLean

Mark Scott

Co-commentators

Karen Carney

Dion Dublin

Chris Waddle

Pat Nevin

Erin Cuthbert

Charlie Adam

Nathan Blake

James Collins

Robbie Savage

Jermaine Jenas

Martin Keown

Danny Murphy

James McFadden