Euro 2020: Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?
The BBC have announced a line-up of pundits that includes three European Championship winners.
Television coverage of Euro 2020 will be shared between the BBC and ITV this summer, making every game available to watch on non-subscription channels.
The Beeb have unveiled a star-studded cast of pundits for the tournament, including a trio of former European Championship winners and a host of ex-internationals from England, Scotland and Wales.
The three home nations’ opening Euro 2020 games will be shown live on the BBC: Wales v Switzerland on June 12, England v Croatia on June 13 and Scotland v Czech Republic on June 14.
The BBC will also air the tournament’s opening game between Italy and Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11.
Three European champions have been added to the BBC’s punditry team, with former France, Spain and Germany internationals Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Jurgen Klinsmann set to take a seat in the studio.
The pundit line-up also includes ex-England players Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards.
James McFadden and Charlie Adam will be joined by Shelley Kerr for the Scotland coverage, while Ashley Williams and Mark Hughes will focus on Wales.
The broadcaster will have the entire tournament, all 51 matches, covered on Radio 5 Live.
Presenters
Gary Lineker
Gabby Logan
Eilidh Barbour
Mark Chapman
Pundits
Alan Shearer
Rio Ferdinand
Alex Scott
Micah Richards
Ashley Williams
Mark Hughes
Shelley Kerr
James McFadden
Charlie Adam
Thierry Henry
Cesc Fabregas
Jurgen Klinsmann
Commentators
Guy Mowbray
Steve Wilson
Robyn Cowen
Steve Bower
Jonathan Pearce
Vicki Sparks
Rob McLean
Mark Scott
Co-commentators
Karen Carney
Dion Dublin
Chris Waddle
Pat Nevin
Erin Cuthbert
Charlie Adam
Nathan Blake
James Collins
Robbie Savage
Jermaine Jenas
Martin Keown
Danny Murphy
James McFadden
