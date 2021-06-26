Euro 2020: Where is Roberto Mancini's suit from?

Where is Roberto Mancini's suit from? Pub debates during Euro 2020 have been thrown wide open by this unusual question.

The Italy manager - and his coaching staff - have stolen headlines (and hearts!) with their sensational dress sense at the tournament. Grey suits have been paired with navy shirts featuring large, 70s-style, collar at times. At others, with crispy white shirts and navy ties.

EURO 2020 Italy squad profile: Best player, manager and past Euros record

Navy trousers and black shoes complete the ensemble, which - quite frankly - puts even Gareth Southgate's M&S waistcoats to shame.

While Mancini's ripped-old-man-bod and greying locks deserve credit, it's Giorgio Armani who's responsible for the suit itself. The Italians, naturally, wouldn't be caught dead in a suit made outside of their own nation (they have enough fashion houses to choose from, to be fair), and it was Armani who got the nod this time.

The suit is a throwback to those worn by the Italy coaching staff at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Back then, Enzo Bearzot led Italy to World Cup glory in a pale blue "seersucker" cotton Armani suit. This type of cotton has been rolled out again this summer - offering a light, cool, yet comfy look.

Social media has gone into overdrive complimenting the style of Italy's coaching staff, and results on the pitch have been equally easy on the eye. Italy breezed through to the knockouts after winning all three of their group matches.

First, Turkey were dispatched 3-0, before a win over Switzerland by the same scoreline. Their passage as group winners was confirmed with a 1-0 victory over Wales on June 20.

Mancini will be hoping his team can go all the way this summer. But even if they fail, he can look back on a summer of sumptuous style nonetheless.

READ MORE

LEADER Who is Italy’s captain, Giorgio Chiellini?

RICHARD JOLLY Italy's lack of a Mancini-esque playmaker makes their revival more remarkable