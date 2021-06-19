Euro 2020 – Who is Antoine Griezmann's wife and does he have kids?

Antoine Griezmann is expected to be a key player for France at the European Championship this summer.

The Barcelona forward is part of Didier Deschamps' squad for Euro 2020, which began on June 11 and will conclude with the final at Wembley on July 11.

Griezmann helped his country win the World Cup in Russia three years ago, and he is now seeking glory on the continental stage.

The former Atletico Madrid man started France's opening game of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Germany.

Griezmann forms part of a star-studded les Bleus attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

The 30-year-old will be cheered on throughout the Euros by his wife, Erika Choperena.

Choperena, who is from the Basque region of Spain, married Griezmann in 2017.

The couple have three children together - and all three share the same birthday.

Their daughter, Mia, was born in 2016, before their son, Amaro, entered the world in 2019.

Their third child, a girl called Alba, was born in April 2021 and is only two months old at the time of writing.

Griezmann is expected to start when France take on Hungary in their second match of the tournament on Saturday.

A win for Deschamps' side would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.

France will be aiming to finish top of Group F, and will do so if they avoid defeat by Hungary and then beat Portugal on Wednesday.

Griezmann was involved when France lost to the Portuguese in the final of Euro 2016.

Eder's strike in extra time inflicted defeat on the host nation, who had no reply and lost 1-0.

France dusted themselves down and went all the way at the 2018 World Cup.

They are now seeking to win the European Championship for a third time. Les Bleus also triumphed on the continental stage in 1984 and 2000, with Deschamps a part of the team that won the tournament 21 years ago.