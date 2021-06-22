Euro 2020 – Who is Marco Verratti's wife and does he have kids?

Marco Verratti will be a key player for Italy at this summer's European Championship.

The PSG midfielder is one of the Azzurri's best players, having established himself as a world-class midfielder during his nine years in Ligue 1.

Verratti had won 40 caps for his country before the tournament got under way on June 11, having made his debut in 2012.

He missed Euro 2016 through injury and was also absent from the 2018 World Cup, for which Italy failed to qualify.

Euro 2020 is therefore only the second major tournament Verratti has participated in, after the 2014 World Cup.

The 28-year-old made his European Championship debut in the 1-0 victory over Wales.

Verratti was injured for Italy's 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland, and is expected to start when Roberto Mancini's men meet Austria in the round of 16.

The PSG man will be cheered on throughout the tournament by his fiancée Jessica Aidi.

The couple first began dating in 2019 and got engaged earlier this year, after Verratti proposed during a trip to Morocco.

Verratti was previously married to Laura Zazzara but the pair divorced a few years ago. Zazzara is the mother of Verratti's two children.

Italy have arguably been the standout performers so far at Euro 2020, having amassed maximum points in the group stage.

They did not concede a single goal against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, and have now gone 30 matches unbeaten.

Mancini's side have also kept clean sheets in each of their last 11 encounters.

Italy are one of the most successful sides in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Yet they have not claimed as much silverware on the continental stage, winning just one European Championship - on home soil in 1968.

A victory in the 16th edition of the Euros this summer would make Italy one of four teams to have won the trophy more than once.