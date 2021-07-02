Euro 2020 – Who is Milan Skriniar's wife and does he have kids?

Milan Skriniar was among Slovakia's most important players at the European Championship.

The Slovakians were taking part in the competition for only the second time following their participation in 2016.

They are among the nations that have benefitted from UEFA's decision to expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Slovakia battled through to the last 16 of the Euros five years ago, but they were unable to repeat the feat this time around.

They got their campaign off to a perfect start with a 2-1 victory over Poland, with Skriniar scoring the winning goal in the second half.

A draw with Sweden would have been sufficient to take Slovakia through to the round of 16, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

That left Pavel Hapal's side in need of a point against Spain in their final group game, but la Roja ran riot in a 5-0 triumph.

That heavy loss meant Slovakia were among the eight teams eliminated from Euro 2020 before the knockout phase.

The centre-back will soon turn his attention back to club football and the 2021/22 season.

Skriniar was a key part of Inter's Serie A success last time out, and he will hope to win the title in Italy's top flight for a second time.

Before that, the former Sampdoria stopper will no doubt be jetting off for a summer holiday. He will be joined on his trip by his girlfriend, Barbora Hroncekova.

The couple have been in a long-term relationship, having started dating in 2016.

Skriniar was still plying his trade in Slovakia back then, but Hroncekova agreed to join her partner in Italy when he secured a transfer to Sampdoria that year.

The pair have one child together: their daughter, Charlotta, was born in 2020.

Skriniar has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, with Tottenham reportedly keen on the Inter star.