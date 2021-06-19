Euro 2020 – Who is Teemu Pukki's wife and does he have kids?

Teemu Pukki is hoping to make history with the Finland national team at the European Championship this summer.

The Norwich striker is part of the Finland team hoping to make it through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The national team had never qualified for a major competition prior to Euro 2020.

They booked their spot at the 16th edition of the Euros by finishing second in their qualifying group, ahead of former European champions Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

A place in the last 16 is still within their grasp, and Pukki will hope to break yet more new ground with his country.

The 31-year-old is being cheered on by his wife Kirsikka, with whom he has been married since 2019.

The couple held a private ceremony in Finland and are approaching their second anniversary.

They have one child together: a girl named Olivia, who was born in December 2017.

Pukki was involved as Finland won their first ever tournament game against Denmark on June 12.

His strike partner, Joel Pohjanpalo, scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed a penalty.

However, the encounter was overshadowed by the cardiac arrested suffered by Christian Eriksen. The Danish star was resuscitated on the pitch before being taken to hospital for various examinations.

Finland lost their second match of Euro 2020, going down 1-0 to Russia in Saint-Petersburg.

They are guaranteed a place in the round of 16 if they beat Belgium in their final group game.

A point will probably be enough to take them through, even if it is as one of the best third-place finishers.

Pukki will also have his eye on a place in the record books on an individual basis. The striker has scored 30 goals for his country, and is just two behind Jari Litmanen at the top of Finland's all-time ranking.