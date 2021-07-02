Euro 2020: Who is the referee for England vs Ukraine?

England vs Ukraine kicks off in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday night, with Felix Brych taking charge of the fixture.

Munich-born Brych is a lawyer and qualified doctor of law, having written his doctorate about sport. The German was chosen as the referee for the 2017 Champions League Final, played in Cardiff, between Juventus and Real Madrid.

So far at Euro 2020, Brych has refereed Netherlands' 3-2 win over Ukraine and Belgium's 2-0 win over Finland in the group stages, along with Belgium's 1-0 victory in the last-16 over Portugal.

Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp will be the assistant referees for the match.