FIFA 22: What is Hypermotion? Everything you need to know about EA Sports' gameplay explained

FIFA 22 has a release date of October and EA Sports are gearing up for the biggest release of the iconic game yet.

This will be the first version of the game specifically made for next-generation consoles, with the game being made available on Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Part of the excitement for the new game is the upgrade in gameplay - and EA Sports have promised Hypermotion for FIFA 22.

Hypermotion is an AI-based technology. It combines machine learning with 11v11 motion capture, meaning that the way that players move during a match is now more realistic than ever before.

In building this tech, 22 professional footballers actually took to the pitch wearing Xsens suits, which allowed EA to record an “unprecedented volume of high-quality real-human movement data”. This is the basis for how both individual players and teams will look, moving across FIFA 22. The combination of HyperMotion and Xsens suit recordings mean FIFA 22 will feature over 4,000 new animations, which should result in a more responsive and physical-feeling experience when playing.

EA says that attackers can make up to six times more decisions per second. Defensive AI has been rewritten with this update too, meaning teams act more as a unit, while aerial duels look a lot more natural.

Perhaps controversially, however, Hypermotion is only available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

EA has since confirmed that the PC version of FIFA 22 won't have Hypermotion. This is because to the minimum specifications needed to run the game would have to be so much bigger, that it would either eliminate too many PCs or slow down the game significantly for some users.

