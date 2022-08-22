Quiz! Can you name every club to have beaten Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left?

10 minutes on the clock, 123 clubs to guess.

When Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, many realised that the Red Devils would perhaps struggle for a little while.

Nine years later, United fans would have scarcely believed just how difficult life would become at Old Trafford. The club haven't won the league since Fergie's swansong, with the last silverware coming under Jose Mourinho – and problems are still present almost a decade on.

Whether you blame the players, the management, the men behind the scenes, the Glazers themselves or a mixture of the lot of them, United have become far easier to beat since 2013. So much so that this quiz has a lot of answers.

It's time for the Red Devils to pull it together and stop adding more names to this list. The slide has to stop sometime, after all.

