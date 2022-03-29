Quiz! Can you name every FIFA member England have never played?

15 minutes on the clock, 127 nations to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every UK town/city with a football ground of 10,000+ capacity?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

Tonight, England make history. They've never played Ivory Coast – so there'll be a new record set.

Over the years, however, the Three Lions have managed to play most countries, far and wide. Most recently, Panama faced England at the World Cup, while Montenegro and Honduras have also played their first games against England in the last decade.

You may think that there aren't that many nations left to play – but in fact, England have only played 39% of all FIFA nations.

We've got work to do: but then that's what happens when you seemingly get knocked out of every other tournament by the Germans…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?