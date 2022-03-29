Quiz! Can you name every FIFA member England have never played?
England take on a brand new opponent tonight – but who else have the Three Lions never faced?
15 minutes on the clock, 127 nations to guess.
Tonight, England make history. They've never played Ivory Coast – so there'll be a new record set.
Over the years, however, the Three Lions have managed to play most countries, far and wide. Most recently, Panama faced England at the World Cup, while Montenegro and Honduras have also played their first games against England in the last decade.
You may think that there aren't that many nations left to play – but in fact, England have only played 39% of all FIFA nations.
We've got work to do: but then that's what happens when you seemingly get knocked out of every other tournament by the Germans…
