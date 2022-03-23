Quiz! Can you name every UK town/city with a football ground of 10,000+ capacity?
By Mark White published
Let's trawl the length and breadth of the country for the greatest stadia our nation can offer
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
We have an awful lot of football stadiums in the UK. In the capital alone, there are four that can hold over 50,000 fans.
It's testament to the British game, of course. Even during lockdown though, we looked to our national stadium as a beacon of hope.
And we're not just talking about the matches that were hosted at Euro 2020. There was a rumoured plan which quickly made its way through WhatsApp groups to build a giant lasagne at Wembley Stadium.
Well, 76 towns and cities across our nation have a ground with over 10,000 seats. Can you name them all?
