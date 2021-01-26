Quiz! Can you name every player to play for both Inter and AC Milan since 1995?

Eight minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.

Tonight, two of Italian football's heavyweights meet again in the San Siro for the Derby della Madonnina - or the Milan derby, to us monolingual troglodytes at FourFourTwo.

Every since the early 20th century, Inter and AC Milan have jostled for supremacy. Originally one club, they split over a dispute of whether international players should represent the club - hence why some members of Associazione Calcio Milan left to form Internazionale.

But despite the tensions over the years, a number of players have represented both Milan and Inter - quite unusual for local rivals who are both so successful.

This is a pretty difficult quiz, we won't lie to you - but there are still loads of names that you'll be certain to know. As a clue, that lanky-looking fella in the photo above might be on the list. Give it a try, anyway.

