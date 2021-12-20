Quiz! Can you name the 50 players with the most goals in 2021?

You have 10 minutes to guess 50 players.

What a year 2021 has been. A year where England rose higher than ever before at the Euros; where managerial uncertainty reigned supreme. A year in which we welcomed fans back into grounds... and one that might end with closed doors fixtures in England.

And through it all, the rises and falls of this mad 12 months which has sped by at the blink of an eye, the likeliest of suspects have kept us enthralled on the football field. The goal-getters on today's list are – by and large – the same as we've seen for years before.

The 2020s are well underway, despite COVID-19's best efforts. But the heroes of the 2010s are refusing to go away quietly. There have been a number of rising stars over the past year but today's quiz sees the A-listers dominate. Still, things get a little trickier the deeper down the list you go...

Can you tell us who makes the cut for the most goals in 2021?

