Amazon Prime Premier League games: How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December
Amazon Prime is showing two full rounds of Premier League matches this month – and you can watch them all for free
Amazon Prime will be showing 21 more Premier League games before 2021 finally rolls around – meaning that now is the best time to get yourself a subscription.
The good news is you can get your first month for free, so you won't have to spend a penny to watch these games.
After that, it's £7.99 a month – but that includes one-day Prime delivery options, unlimited streaming of TV shows and movies on Prime Video, and over two million songs to stream on Prime Music.
That will mean being able to watch the games on your laptop or computer – but if you want to watch it on your TV, there are options, which you can find below.
Get an Amazon Prime subscription with the first 30 days free
What Premier League game are on Amazon Prime
Tuesday, December 15
Wolves vs Chelsea, 6pm
Man City vs West Brom, 8pm
Wednesday, December 16
Arsenal vs Southampton, 6pm
Leicester vs Everton, 6pm
Leeds vs Newcastle, 6pm
West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 8pm
Fulham vs Brighton, 8pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham, 8pm
Thursday, December 17
Aston Villa vs Burnley, 6pm
Sheffield United vs Man United, 8pm
Saturday, December 19
Southampton vs Man City, 3pm
Monday, December 28
Crystal Palace vs Leicester, 3pm
Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm
Everton vs Man City, 8pm
Tuesday, December 29
Brighton vs Arsenal, 6pm
Southampton vs West Ham, 6pm
West Brom vs Leeds, 6pm
Burnley vs Sheffield United, 6pm
Man United vs Wolves, 8pm
Wednesday, December 30
Tottenham vs Fulham, 6pm
Newcastle vs Liverpool, 8pm
How to watch Amazon Prime on your TV
Once you have your Amazon Prime subscription sorted, you'll want to work out whether you want to watch it on your television.
Thankfully, there are plenty of devices you can download an Amazon Prime Video app through.
It's worth mentioning the Amazon Fire TV Stick first: with these, Amazon Prime Video comes as standard, so once you've stuck in the back of your telly and set it up, you'll be able to start watching instantly.
After years of being incompatible, Sky and Amazon struck a deal just in time for these Premier League games.
That means if you have a Sky TV subscription, Sky Q or a Now TV stick, you can for the first time get the Amazon Prime Video app through your device.
Amazon Prime Video is already available on Apple TV.
You can get Amazon Prime Video on Roku devices.
And the service is also available on Google Chromecast.
