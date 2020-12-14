Amazon Prime Premier League games: How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

Amazon Prime will be showing 21 more Premier League games before 2021 finally rolls around – meaning that now is the best time to get yourself a subscription.

The good news is you can get your first month for free, so you won't have to spend a penny to watch these games.

After that, it's £7.99 a month – but that includes one-day Prime delivery options, unlimited streaming of TV shows and movies on Prime Video, and over two million songs to stream on Prime Music.

That will mean being able to watch the games on your laptop or computer – but if you want to watch it on your TV, there are options, which you can find below.

Get an Amazon Prime subscription with the first 30 days free

What Premier League game are on Amazon Prime

Tuesday, December 15

Wolves vs Chelsea, 6pm

Man City vs West Brom, 8pm

Wednesday, December 16

Arsenal vs Southampton, 6pm

Leicester vs Everton, 6pm

Leeds vs Newcastle, 6pm

West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 8pm

Fulham vs Brighton, 8pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham, 8pm

Thursday, December 17

Aston Villa vs Burnley, 6pm

Sheffield United vs Man United, 8pm

Saturday, December 19

Southampton vs Man City, 3pm

Monday, December 28

Crystal Palace vs Leicester, 3pm

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm

Everton vs Man City, 8pm

Tuesday, December 29

Brighton vs Arsenal, 6pm

Southampton vs West Ham, 6pm

West Brom vs Leeds, 6pm

Burnley vs Sheffield United, 6pm

Man United vs Wolves, 8pm

Wednesday, December 30

Tottenham vs Fulham, 6pm

Newcastle vs Liverpool, 8pm

How to watch Amazon Prime on your TV

Once you have your Amazon Prime subscription sorted, you'll want to work out whether you want to watch it on your television.

Thankfully, there are plenty of devices you can download an Amazon Prime Video app through.

It's worth mentioning the Amazon Fire TV Stick first: with these, Amazon Prime Video comes as standard, so once you've stuck in the back of your telly and set it up, you'll be able to start watching instantly.

After years of being incompatible, Sky and Amazon struck a deal just in time for these Premier League games.

That means if you have a Sky TV subscription, Sky Q or a Now TV stick, you can for the first time get the Amazon Prime Video app through your device.

Amazon Prime Video is already available on Apple TV.

You can get Amazon Prime Video on Roku devices.

And the service is also available on Google Chromecast.

