Is Lionel Messi a worse player at PSG? Crunching the numbers on his apparent decline

When Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the PSG star slumped, head down in despair. It felt weirdly inevitable.

It's not like Messi to drift in and out of games – and when Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combined for Paris Saint-Germain's eventual brilliant winner, it marked just another moment in the French capital that had totally passed the Argentinian by. He's seemingly struggled since moving from Barcelona – and not even the presence of his greatest nemeses could spark more Messi magic.

At nearly 35, it's understandable that he isn't the godlike figure he used to be. But even so, is Messi… finished!?

Is Lionel Messi getting worse at PSG?

This season, Messi has managed seven goals from 21 matches. A fair return, indeed – but actually, the worst goals to game ratio that the Flea has mustered since he was a teenager.

Even in 2005/06, Messi was scoring at a better goals to minutes ratio than he is at PSG. Five times in his career, he's finished the season with over a goal a game and even when he hasn't shattered that level, he's come close. Since 2009 – his first Ballon d'Or win – he's managed 0.7 goals per game.

This season, Bundesliga trio Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Patrik Schick have all scored at goal per 90 minutes. Mohammed Salah is on 0.76 – which Messi would usually manage at his worst. Ronaldo is on 0.49 – a goal every other game, or so.

Messi's 0.33 looks timid in comparison. It puts him alongside Bukayo Saka and Christian Benteke. His 0.17 goals per Ligue 1 game? That puts him as the 400th most prolific scorer in Europe's top five leagues. Wowsers.

What's to blame for this decline?

Neymar has a 0.33 goals to minutes ratio in Ligue 1 this season, too. The Brazilian has had his injuries – but such a meek return for two of MSN certainly suggests that it's not just Messi who's struggled this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been roundly criticised for their lack of press and PSG's Nouveau Galactiques look almost prehistoric off the ball compared to a Liverpool or a Manchester City. There's no focal point up front either, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, while the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria often want to sit in the same pockets Messi does. We're not exactly witnessing a tactical masterclass from PSG every week.

Plus, most of Ligue 1 either defend so deep or double up on Messi: is it any wonder that he and Ronaldo have shone more in the end-to-end drama of European nights this season? Messi's creation numbers have been solid this season, too – and hey, he's hit the woodwork seven (seven!) times. There's been an element of misfortune.

Still, even with all those post-hitting shots going in, Messi would still be having his worst season since before Pep Guardiola got the Barcelona job.

The simplest answer is often the right one – and a 34-year-old Messi lacks the explosive pace that he used to have, for a start. He can still twist and turn his way through defenders but as more of a playmaker than a goalscorer these days, it seems like Father Time has finally caught up with an ageless genius.

And hey, even a Lionel Messi half as good as he used to be is a footballer still in the upper echelons of the greatest on Earth. Mbappe took the spoils against Los Blancos – and probably snatches the title of the best on Earth away from his teammate with it. We're past the peak of the GOAT, now…

