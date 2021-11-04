Is Sergio Ramos leaving PSG? 5 potential destinations for the Spaniard, should Paris Saint-Germain terminate his contract

Well that escalated quickly. Just months after his big unveiling, PSG are thinking about whether they should terminate the contract of Sergio Ramos. Was it something he said?

Probably, knowing him. The pantomime villain of Spanish football has struggled to overcome his injury worries and with patience wearing thin, French media are reporting that the Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain would rather just throw the rest of Ramos's contract at him and tell him to get out, than wait for him to get fit again.

NEWS Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay Sergio Ramos £20m to terminate his contract

It's both surprising... and not that surprising. But what now for the iconic centre-back, if he's left clubless before Christmas?

1. Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti never had beef with Sergio Ramos, who was an integral part of his defence alongside fellow antagonist-in-chief Pepe when Real Madrid won the Champions League back in 2014.

The Italian would no doubt welcome a little extra experience in a defence that's been pretty threadbare all season. Sure, David Alaba is doing a splended job but Eder Militao is still very young - and beyond that, there isn't much more to rely on. Ramos knows the ropes, at least.

Still, there are a couple of big egos in the way of this one - not least Sergio's himself. Florentino Perez has made u-turns to reappoint managers but when it comes to players, he's less forgiving. Could it happen? Feasibly. Will it? Don't bet on it.

2. Sevilla

(Image credit: Getty)

Julen Lopetegui is another coach who's worked with Sergio Ramos before in two jobs - Spain and Real Madrid, both rather short-lived.

Sevilla is where it all started for Ramos, who began his career as a fledgling right-back before the big move to Los Blancos. In his twilight, he may wish to head back to Andalusia for a trip down memory lane - and Sevilla are competitive in LaLiga, so it's not like dropping to a midtable outfit.

Whether he's willing to forego big wages and a chance at the Champions League, however, remains to be seen. Some Sevillians may want to see it - it might just be a pipedream.

3. Manchester United

Look us in the eyes and tell us this isn't something that Manchester United would do.

The club are in the midst of some kind of crisis, as the Red Devils' ship steers slightly off course with the precious cargo of Cristiano Ronaldo on board. The team lack a bit of direction right now; Raphael Varane has been injured in the early weeks of the season, while Harry Maguire has not seemed his usual self.

What better way to solve the problem than to bring in one of the most successful defenders of a generation to add depth, clout and a winning mentality to the side? Who says there are too many big names at Old Trafford?

On paper, it seems like a recipe for disaster that someone, somewhere in the United hierarchy would gamble on being a stroke of genius. It's perhaps best left to the imagination, this one.

4. Tottenham Hotspur

(Image credit: PA)

Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution is yet to begin - but given that he desperately needs leaders and a strong defender in his side, why not combine the two?

Sergio Ramos isn't a bad shout, actually. He's not as mobile as he once was but would get ample cover in a back three. He's the kind of winner that Tottenham have arguably lacked for years and he's the kind of player who demands certain standards from his teammates. Plus, he knows he looks good in white.

Conte probably likes to be the loudest voice in any dressing room, mind - and Daniel Levy probably won't give Ramos the kind of money he wants. It's a fascinating idea, though.

5. MLS

(Image credit: Getty)

Isn't Sergio Ramos a little old to be fighting for Champions League titles?

At 35, left out of the Spain squad for the foreseeable future and battling his own body, Ramos might fancy checking out for one last big payday. MLS football isn't as full of superstars as it used to be but the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain are still out there enjoying the stateside sunshine.

Something tells us he'd rather prove himself at a higher level, though...

