Leicester City v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester and Southampton are both looking for their first win of the season ahead of their meeting at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It has been a slow start for both clubs, but goals haven’t been in short supply: there have been 19 of them in the four games they’ve been involved in so far.

Brendan Rodgers’ side opened their campaign at home to Brentford and things were going smoothly as they raced into a 2-0 lead early in the second half, following goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

But the Bees launched a spirited comeback, with Ivan Toney pulling one back before Joshua Dasilva scored an 86th-minute equaliser to grab a point.

The Foxes followed that up with a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend, when they were played off the park in the first half.

Leicester will be hoping to get three points on the board this time around to put smiles back on faces after a disappointing summer transfer window in which they’ve failed to make any new outfield signings.

Saints started badly as they were thrashed 4-1 away to Tottenham, but they showed great spirit to come back from two goals down and earn a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds last time out.

Summer signing Joe Aribo bagged his first goal for the club 10 minutes after coming off the bench, before Kyle Walker-Peters smashed home a late leveller.

The hosts will have fond memories of this fixture, having beaten Southampton 4-1 at home as recently as May.

Saints haven’t come out on top in this fixture in the last five meetings, with their last victory coming in January 2020.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday August 20 and it isn't being broadcast on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

