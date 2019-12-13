In the mag: Awards special! Rapinoe, Rodgers, Cazorla, Kompany, Pukki exclusives + review of the decade

Well, we need a lie down. Good work, 2019: you were absolutely ridiculous. Historians will look back on the year with wild eyes as they pore over amazing winning streaks (Manchester City, 14 games), crazy comebacks (that’s you, Liverpool and Tottenham) and the finest Twitter beef we ever did see. Coleen, we’re not worthy.

So we’re here to celebrate all of that in this issue – kicking off with a return to this magazine of the FFT100: otherwise known as our 100 Best Footballers in the World list. We came, we saw, we argued in a room for ages – and these are the results.

Elsewhere, we sat down with a host of heroes from the calendar year: queen of women’s football Megan Rapinoe discusses the USA’s World Cup victory and her verbal joust with Donald Trump, Brendan Rodgers evaluates his thriving Leicester 2.0 project, a smiley Santi Cazorla talks us through his remarkable revival at Villarreal, and Aston Villa’s Wesley reveals the scarcely-believable story which has taken him from poverty to the Seleçao.

Elsewhere, we head to Japan for a big Barcelona reunion at Vissel Kobe, reflect on a stunning end to 2018-19 with Vincent Kompany, and review another decade full of remarkable feats.

Here's what to expect...

100 Best Players in the World

It’s back! Presenting our list of the world’s 100 best players. Of course you’ll agree with it...

Megan Rapinoe gets real

She’s conquered the world with the United States – but Megan Rapinoe isn’t close to finishing yet. The all-American hero tells FFT about global domination, tackling Trump and making a big difference.

Being Brendan Rodgers

A terrific 2019 has got Foxes dreaming once more – and with a 9-0 win to reminisce over for decades, you can’t blame them. FFT meets its mastermind to chat big wins and even bigger ambitions at the King Power Stadium.

Vincent Kompany: by him

In May, Kompany ended an 11-year association with Manchester City by scoring a stunning winner against Leicester, to effectively clinch the Premier League title for his beloved club. In his own words, he shares everything about that night, hunting down Liverpool and ignoring Ilkay Gundogan...

Santi Cazorla: comeback king

In 2017, Cazorla could have lost a leg; in 2019, he’s arguably the best midfielder in Spain with Villarreal. The former Arsenal maestro tells FFT about his gruelling climb from retirement gloom to comeback glory.

Les Invincibles: Lyon Feminin

Lyon’s women have won 13 consecutive league titles and the last four Champions League finals, in a reign of terror that isn’t subsiding. FourFourTwo heads to France for the inside track on the most dominant team in world football.

Teemu Pukki: party starter

Good things come to those who wait, they say – and in Teemu Pukki’s case, that’s spot on. Title glory with Norwich was already unlikely following inconsistent stints at Sevilla, Schalke and Celtic, but the Finn’s form in 2019 has prompted Pukki parties from East Anglia to Espoo...

Wesley's jaw-dropping journey

Aston Villa’s record signing has overcome poverty, hardship and heartbreak to reach the top – but he’s still smiling. The newly-capped Seleçao striker talks FourFourTwo through his incredible journey so far.

The Barcelona of Japan

Vissel Kobe can count Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Lukas Podolski among their ranks – but the struggle for supremacy is very real. FFT jets off to meet the Barcelona of Japan, as they desperately try to make their mark.

Review of the decade

The 2010s have seemingly had it all – from glorious underdog triumphs and incredible comebacks to pesky spies, troublesome pies and… equestrian assault?!

You Ask The Questions: Gilberto Silva

The Arsenal great answers your posers about Ronaldo, Martin Keown leg-breakers... and a giant anteater.

The Players Lounge

Kleberson explains how Ronaldinho tricked him into joining Manchester United, John Aldridge fesses up to that foul outburst at USA 94, Temuri Ketsbaia explains his frustration and Clive Allen admits he's still very confused about that whole Arsenal thing...

The Mixer

The smartest gear we've seen this month, including a funky Euro 2020 ball and rocking shirt from Germany. Talk about heavy metal football...

