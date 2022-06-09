New West Ham United 2022/23 home kit: Hammers' new Umbro kit is a tribute to a classic shirt – but it may divide opinion

The West Ham United 2022/23 home kit has been released – and this one might be a little marmite.

Premier League shirts and European shirts are starting to drop and now's the turn of another club in Europe this season. Those paint-style shoulders are certainly a change from what the Irons have had lately: naturally, there will be those who love it and those who aren't sure. Same with the thick collars and cuffs which always seem to polarise fans – but there are some lovely touches.

Take the Hammers on the back of the neck. There's a monochrome badge too and the shade of claret with this one seems to really stand out against the white. Does it make our best kits released so far this summer? Possibly so…

"Paying homage to the club’s rich history, the famous claret body and light blue shoulder design feature on the home jersey once again, with the iconic club crest embroidered on the chest," Umbro say.

"The shirt also reflects the modern era of the Hammers by featuring a distorted linear graphic, inspired by the architectural lines of the club’s London Stadium."

It certainly feels a lot more modern – but it does pay tribute to the past, too.

Retro kits (opens in new tab) are more popular than ever – and the new Hammers shirt looks similar to the 1992 shirt that the club wore. The proper collar has been replaced but the stripes around the shoulders and sleeves are well in tact.

West Ham have a proud kit history, with some of the nicest Prem shirts ever – where does this one rank for you?