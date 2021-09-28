PSG vs Manchester City: lineups revealed for the Champions League group stage clash

The PSG vs Manchester City lineups have been revealed ahead of tonight's Champions League group stage clash. There was much talk about whether or not Lionel Messi would start, with the Argentine superstar recovering from injury ahead of the match, but fans will be thrilled to hear he makes the lineup.

Man City will be hoping to capitalise on their strong start in group A, which they currently top after defeating RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening game. After drawing with Club Brugge, PSG will be desperate for a win to kick start their campaign.

PSG

(4-3-3)

Donnarumma

Hakimi

Marquinhos

Kimpembe

Mendes

Herrera

Gueye

Verratti

Messi

Mbappe

Neymar

🚨 Tonight’s starting XI 🆚 @ManCity Marco Verratti and Leo Messi return after injury! #PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/JZZzO9qSGpSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Manchester City

(4-3-3)

Ederson

Walker

Dias

Laporte

Cancelo

B. Silva

Rodri

De Bruyne

Mahrez

Grealish

Sterling

Here's how we're lining up in Paris! 📋XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish. SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Jesus, Torres, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/K2sDdnFyRNSeptember 28, 2021 See more

