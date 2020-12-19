Quiz! Can you get 60 correct answers in our big six quiz?

12 minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess - all you'll have to pick for each is Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

We're at the end of an era, pretty much. For so long, the Premier League was a duopoly in which Manchester United and Arsenal fought it out each season for the title. Between 1996 and 2004, that famous trophy didn't reside anywhere else - until Chelsea came along.

In the late 00s, the Big Four took over, as Liverpool joined to secure that fourth Champions League spot every season. Then later, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur made it a top six.

Now, we're at the stage where Leicester City are up there in the top six - Wolverhampton Wanderers could finish in the top four or five this season too and it wouldn't be too much of a surprise.

The era of the Big Six is all but dead. But since it's still a phrase - let's pose 60 questions on the clubs themselves to you...

