Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big England quiz?

This weekend, the England squad meet up after 10 months of no action. It’s been a strange old time - we thought we’d be the Euro 2020 champions by now.

Still, there’s a whole 10 months or so for Gareth Southgate to get his house in order before the Three Lions take on the continent. Every cloud, and all that.

We’ve been used to looking on the bright side for a while now - the ‘Years of Hurt’ counter currently sits at 54 - so we thought we’d trawl through the highs and lows of following England all that time (mainly lows, it has to be said) and come up with a half-century of trivia questions to test you ahead of international duty this week.

From Gareth to Gazza, Beckham to Bobbies - Charlton and Moore - how well do you know England?

