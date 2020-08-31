Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big bank holiday quiz?
Chilling out on this nice, long weekend? Test your football knowledge with our half-century of teasers
Ten minutes on the clock, 50 answers to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Over lockdown, you probably did enough quizzes to last you a lifetime. So what's one more?
This should be a set of questions that you thrive with though - none of the silly picture rounds over Zoom with this one. Just half a century of solid football questions from international and club football, past and present.
If you're the competitive type, then why not send it over to a mate? The one who gets the least number right gets the beers in this weekend.
Let us know how you did over on Twitter. We'll be mighty impressed if any of you score 100%...
