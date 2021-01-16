Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester United quiz?

You have five minutes to guess 50 answers. They're all Liverpool or Manchester United.

In May 2009, Manchester United were celebrating: they'd just finished top of the league.

It was a common occurrence at the time. United had won Champions League the season before and this was their third Premier League crown in a row. But this one was special: it was the one that equalled Liverpool's record of 18 English league titles.

Of course, things have changed a little since. The Red Devils have won another two league trophies but Liverpool are now the dominant force in English football once more.

Today, we want you to separate the facts on these bitter rivals. For each question, simply answer whether it's one or the other. Easy.

